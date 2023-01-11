A RECENT sunny summer Saturday attracted plenty of families to Chifley Dam.
The Bathurst Aqua Park, which is back for its third season at the dam, proved popular among those seeking some fun and a bit of adventurous activity.
Others at the dam, though, just enjoyed the chance to relax on the grass, soak up some warmth and have a bite to eat or a conversation.
The aqua park, which kicked off its latest season in November, is open seven days a week over these school holidays.
