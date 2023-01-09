The importance of good leadership in healthcare

The future of quality healthcare in Australia lies in the hands of effective, innovative and ethical leaders. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

"Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn." - Benjamin Franklin

Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20. This is particularly poignant as we emerge from the depths of a worldwide pandemic and retrospectively consider what we got right and where we fell short, in the field of healthcare.

One lesson has become clear, that the future of quality healthcare in Australia lies in the hands of effective, innovative and ethical leaders. Students of all branches of medicine and healthcare, including those studying a Master of Mental Health Nursing are only as valuable to their patients and employers as the leadership foundation which underpins their work.

What does good leadership look like?

Exceptional leaders are vital for success in every industry but perhaps none more so than in healthcare where critical decision-making, problem-solving and the impact on patient wellbeing are crucial to positive outcomes.

Effective leadership is the ability to motivate and influence those around you to excel through:

Mentoring programs

Team building exercises

Employee learning and development opportunities

Innovative thinking

Delegation skills

A strategic mindset

Empathy

Integrity

Strong communication

Managing and supporting the good mental and physical health of staff and patients should be the priority at every healthcare organisation. Understanding how to achieve this requires a range of skills and leadership qualities which few people are born with.



The good news is this talent can be learned. Facilities that develop leadership qualities in their staff reap the benefits at every level with higher employee satisfaction and retention, and elevated patient well-being.

Leaders need to be effective communicators who can speak in a way that is engaging and easily understood and have active listening skills. The ability to give someone your full attention and truly listen, hear and digest what is being said, fosters respect and trust and gives them the confidence to table new ideas as well as voice concerns, without the fear of retribution or judgement.

The value of strong leadership

A good leader helps set achievable goals and then works with their staff to reach those targets. They encourage innovation and problem-solving. They provide opportunities for skill training that will add value to their people on both a personal and professional level.

With all that said, good leadership is somewhat of a nebulous term and one that is still often misunderstood as a set of personality traits or a domineering attitude. In truth, leadership is not just telling people what to do, it is leading by example.



The foundation of a healthcare facility is formed by its management team. When successful, they possess the ability to motivate and influence those around them to WANT to be better and strive for excellence.

By shaping the culture of the organisation they instil strong and ethical work practices - the flow-on effect is higher productivity, improved quality of care and better patient outcomes.

Other benefits

The advantages gained from effective leadership are manifold. It fosters a culture of working towards common goals, offering personal growth and ongoing learning opportunities, and increasing the value of staff to the healthcare organisation whilst encouraging loyalty - directly impacting staff retention. Patients benefit from a higher standard of care, swifter recovery times and better health outcomes overall.

Leadership skills shape the environment of a healthcare facility in every aspect. Being able to influence others for the better and make a difference in the world around us can be one of the most satisfying, gratifying and rewarding things we ever do in life.



However, it's also something that comes with a considerable amount of responsibility and obligation to those around you, making it a challenging role that will certainly appeal to those who work well under stress.