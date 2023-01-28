BEFORE he had even retired, David Clark knew he wanted to volunteer as a driver for Community Transport.
As someone who loves to drive, the role has given him the opportunity to get behind the wheel frequently and visit different places, all while helping people retain their independence in their later years.
The 69-year-old began driving for Young Community Transport seven years ago.
Community Transport is a not-for-profit organisation that provides door-to-door transport to assist eligible people maintain an independent lifestyle.
The role was quite a departure from Mr Clark's 45-year-long career in the IT industry, and he hadn't quite hit retirement before he was getting behind the wheel as a volunteer.
Although living in Young at the time, he had to make regular trips to Canberra for work.
Mr Clark saw an opportunity to support Young Community Transport at the same time.
"I started volunteering before I left work, because I lived in Young and worked in Canberra, and I used to leave at 5am from Young to get to work by 7am," he said.
"When I started talking to the Community Transport in Young, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday they had dialysis. It was full, so eight people going to Queanbeyan for dialysis.
"Once a week before I retired I'd drive the bus across and drop them off at the renal clinic, then drive the bus to work, leave it at the office, work for five hours, come back about 1pm, pick them up and bring them home."
When he officially entered retirement, Mr Clark continued to volunteer with the organisation.
After a few years, his circumstances changed, seeing he and is wife decide to move from Young to Bathurst.
"We moved to Young because of our daughter and when she moved to Tweed Heads, we had no family, nothing, in Young, whereas we had two daughters in Sydney, so we thought 'Let's move a bit closer to Sydney', and Bathurst was an ideal location," he said.
The place he called home had changed, but his drive to help people get to where they needed to be hadn't gone anywhere.
Upon moving to Bathurst, he quickly got in touch with the local Community Transport organisation to continue volunteering.
On average, Mr Clark will drive for Bathurst Community Transport two days per week, but he's been known to do more than that during busy periods.
A typical volunteering day sees Mr Clark arrive early to collect the vehicle, give the interior a quick clean, and then carry out some checks of the vehicle to ensure it's safe to drive.
After that, he will log on to the software in the car and then head off to the first destination on the run sheet for the day.
Mr Clark often finds himself taking clients to Orange and back.
Sydney is also a regular destination, but sometimes he'll be sent somewhere completely different, such as Dubbo or Cowra.
While driving itself is very enjoyable, Mr Clark also likes to chat with people on these long journeys.
Almost every trip sees him transporting someone he's never met before.
Most people are quite chatty, and he enjoys learning about the history of the area as people point out landmarks, as well as hearing their life stories.
"I love that," he said.
"... You find out so much about the people themselves."
Mr Clark finds driving for Bathurst Community Transport to be a rewarding experience and he can't see himself giving it up "until I get old and decrepit".
"It's something that I love doing," he said.
Bathurst Community Transport is in need of more volunteer drivers and Mr Clark encouraged people to give it a try.
There will be a volunteer information session on February 21 at 2pm at Bathurst Community Transport's Vale Road premises.
People can RSVP to that event by calling 6331 3322.
Anyone unable to attend is welcome to call that same number to inquiry about volunteering.
