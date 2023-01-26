Western Advocate

OAM honours for Josephite nun, Sr Mary Comer, a supporter of rural communities

Updated January 26 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sr Mary Comer, has been honoured with an OAM.

A JOSEPHITE nun who has dedicated her life to helping others is one of four Bathurstians to make the Australia Day honours list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.