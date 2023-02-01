Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List
What's on

What you need to know about the Bathurst 12 Hour

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:51am, first published February 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOUNT Panorama is set for some bumper action this weekend, as the Bathurst 12 Hour returns to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.