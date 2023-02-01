What you need to know about the Bathurst 12 Hour

MOUNT Panorama is set for some bumper action this weekend, as the Bathurst 12 Hour returns to town.
It's a star-studded field packed with some of the best racing talent from around the world.
A former MotoGP superstar is expected to feature, alongside the current Supercars champion in what's expected to be one of the best Bathurst 12 Hour in history.
If you're after an update on the weather too, we've got you covered.
ITALIAN motor racing legend Valentino Rossi will be the main attraction for the Bathurst 12 Hour, who is set to drive a BMW for Team WRT.
Described as the biggest coup in the history of the Bathurst 12 Hour, Rossi is considered the best MotoGP rider of all time.
He's the only rider in history to win 125, 250 and 500cc MotoGP World Championships.
The 2023 grid also includes the current Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, the reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde and the current IMSA GTD Pro class champions Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet.
BATHURST will be represented in the 12 Hour as well, with local drivers Brad Schumacher and Grant Denyer set to feature in the main race.
Schumahcer has teamed up with James Golding and Belgium's Frederic Vervisch and will drive an Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 for FUCHS Lubricants Racing.
Denyer will feature in the Well Racing team, driving alongside Tony D'Alberto, David Wall and Adrian Deitz.
Brad Shiels will also feature in the Bathurst Combined Sedans and he'll be driving a Fiat 124 Coupe in the Spaceframe class.
The main race will start at 5.45am on Sunday morning and will run, as the name of the event suggests, for 12 hours to 5.45pm in the afternoon.
There will be a heap of practice and qualifying scheduled on the Friday and Saturday, with the first practice session scheduled from 9.45am-10.25am on Friday.
Two top 10 shootout sessions will be held on Saturday afternoon, from 4.10pm-4.25pm and 4.35pm-4.50pm.
Running in-between of all the 12 Hour practice and qualifying sessions is the Combined Sedans and Formula Ford categories.
For a complete run down of all times, visit the Bathurst 12 Hour website.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, race fans are looking at some pretty decent weather for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
On Friday, we are looking at a mostly sunny day that will bring a high of 23 and low of 13.
On Saturday, the sunny weather will continue with a high of 23 and low of 7, before another sunny day on the day of the main race, with a high of 29 and low of 7.
