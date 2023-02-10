Western Advocate

The case of the missing radioactive capsule should be a wake-up call | Eco News

By Hugh Gould
February 11 2023 - 10:00am
Emergency services were searching for a small radioactive capsule after it went missing. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

THE recent incident in the Pilbara of Western Australia, where a seriously harmful radioactive capsule went "missing" literally off the back of a truck as it was transported to a depot in the north of Perth, highlights the poor oversight of regulations when it comes to (in this instance) mining companies.

