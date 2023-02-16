The seventh running of Australia's Easter Enduro, the Bathurst 6 Hour, has attracted a 66-strong final entry list, spread across the usual array of classes, makes and models.
The 66 entries remain two more than the previous record grid for a Bathurst enduro, set at 64 cars in the 2017 running of the event.
Sixty-three cars started last year in a race that saw a stunning battle between Cameron Hill and Tim Slade in the closing stages, before BMWs ultimately locked out the outright podium for the second consecutive year.
This year is the fourth year in total, and the third straight that the race has attracted more than 60 entries.
The fastest cars in Class X are again expected to be the key contenders, with 12 cars representing BMW and HSV.
Among them include the 2019 winners (Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey) and the 2021 race-winning BMW M4.
New additions include Garth Walden Racing stepping up to the outright category with a BMW M3, and Waltec Motorsport with a BMW M2 Competition similar to the car that won last year.
A total of 27 cars fill out Class A, split between A1 (Forced Induction) and A2 (Normally aspirated) cars.
A1 includes the usual mix of Mitsubishi Lancer Evo models, Mercedes AMG A45s, Subarus and Audis TTRS.
A2 includes a race record seven Ford Mustang entries, including new additions from the Stillwell family, Gomersall Motorsport and long-time Production Car campaigner, Chris Delfsma.
Seven cars make up a diverse Class B entry, while Class C is set to be a highlight with 11 'hot hatches' entered from brands like Renault, HSV, Mini Cooper, VW and Mazda.
Class D looks to be a battle between the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ brigade and the Mazda RX8s, while a pair of Mazda 3 entries complete the field in Class E.
Fourteen different brands and more than 25 models are represented on the entry list.
The full driver roster will be announced closer to the event this year.
Last years winners completed 130 laps (807 kilometres) - the second most in race history - and were the first team to win having started last.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.