Bathurst 6 Hour field is locked in for 2023, 66 entries received for Mount Panorama enduro

Updated February 16 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:15pm
The seventh running of Australia's Easter Enduro, the Bathurst 6 Hour, has attracted a 66-strong final entry list, spread across the usual array of classes, makes and models.

