Western Advocate
Council

Council adopts LEP changes to help make way for Laffing Waters plans

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planned growth for Laffing Waters, looking south west.

THE expansion of Laffing Waters with more than 2200 homes is one step closer to coming to fruition, with Bathurst Regional Council resolving to make changes to its planning controls to accommodate the master plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.