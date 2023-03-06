THE expansion of Laffing Waters with more than 2200 homes is one step closer to coming to fruition, with Bathurst Regional Council resolving to make changes to its planning controls to accommodate the master plan.
The Laffing Waters Master Plan was presented to council's May 15, 2019 ordinary meeting, where it was resolved to adopt the document and place it on public exhibition.
Any feedback received was to be considered in the preparation for the subsequent planning proposal, which was later developed and submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment seeking a gateway determination.
That determination came on September 17, 2021 and saw council, in accordance with the conditions laid out by the NSW DPE, put the planning proposal on public exhibition in late 2022.
Four submissions were received and reviewed ahead of council's February 15, 2023 meeting, where council resolved to adopt the Bathurst Regional Local Environment Plan (LEP) with the changes outlined by council staff.
The changes generally relate to land zoning and amending LEP maps to ensure they are consistent with any changes made to the land zoning boundaries.
In his report, director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, explained the changes will result in the following:
Now that council has adopted the LEP changes, it will forward the Laffing Waters Master Plan Planning Proposal to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gazettal.
The slated Laffing Waters expansion serves as one of council's key plans to address its fast-growing population.
Mr Southorn said population projections estimate that the city could grow to 57,060 people by 2040, which means another 12,690 residents arriving in the next 17 years.
"Whilst some of this growth can be supported as infill development, new residential expansion areas will be required to house this population," he said.
"The Laffing Waters precinct will house approximately 41 per cent of the expected growth of Bathurst to the year 2040.
"The Laffing Waters Master Plan provides an opportunity to bring together best practice urban design principles to create place and community, with the delivery of some 2270 new dwellings housing a population of approximately 5200 residents."
In addition to new homes, the master plan includes the development of a new school, recreation facilities and a sporting precinct.
