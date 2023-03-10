Western Advocate
Photos show the devastation as fire burns out of control north of Hill End

Updated March 10 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
NORTH of Bathurst is a scene of utter devastation as fire crews work tirelessly to try to contain a blaze that has been burning since March 5.

