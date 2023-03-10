Photos show the devastation as fire burns out of control north of Hill End

NORTH of Bathurst is a scene of utter devastation as fire crews work tirelessly to try to contain a blaze that has been burning since March 5.
The fire continues to burn through rural land at Tambaroora, near Hill End, and has already destroyed several homes and killed hundreds of sheep and cattle.
So far, more than 16,000 hectares of land has been burnt.
The photos below show the terrible scenes firefighters are being confronted with.
Residents in the area have been urged to evacuate, however, some have chosen to stay and defend their properties.
One resident, Jhob Drinkwater, described the scene as "like a movie".
"It's eerie, and the fire is just on a war path," he said.
Volunteer firefighters are working long days, some doing 14-hour shifts, to try to get the fire under control and extinguished altogether, but the unfavourable weather conditions are working against them.
John Fry, a volunteer with the Peel brigade of the NSW Rural Fire Service, said it could be a long time before the fire is out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.