AN economist with over 20 years' experience has put his hand up as a candidate for the seat of Bathurst.
Burchell Wilson has been named as the candidate to represent the Liberal Democrats, a conservative political party that believes in small government and individual freedom.
Mr Wilson said he is running to offer voters in the Bathurst electorate a "credible alternative".
"Our politicians are failing us. Living standards have stagnated for a decade as a direct result of their incompetence and neglect," he said.
"As an economist, it is obvious to me that they're simply not doing their jobs properly and that includes local National Party member and Deputy Premier of NSW, Paul Toole.
"I'm running for the Liberal Democrats in Bathurst at the upcoming NSW state election to offer voters a credible alternative to the two major parties and the failed leadership of incumbent Paul Toole."
Although he grew up in Canberra, Mr Wilson has a family connection to the Lithgow area.
His family has been in the area for over 150 years, and he has been based in the electorate himself for the past eight years, between international travel and contracting engagements.
"This is home for me. I grew up in Canberra, but this is the area I regard as home and it's where all my family are based," he said.
He has worked as the chief economist at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and his work history includes treasury, financial markets, the energy industry, and the economic regulation in the disability sector.
In 2014, Mr Wilson was stood down by the ACCI after the organisation said it was made aware of Facebook posts attributed to him that included slurs about people with disabilities, Muslims and refugees.
Speaking to the Western Advocate, Mr Wilson confirmed he did write the posts, however, insisted they were "satirical remarks made tongue-in-cheek, and they were private amongst friends".
"It's pretty obvious it's satirical. I do have a sense of humour, and quite a dark one, and not every joke you make will land, some of it will fall flat," he said.
He also alleged that screenshots of the Facebook posts were made public as part of a targeted attack against him, and he has since moved on and is now focused on the issues at the upcoming state election.
"I'm running to save farms in the region and protect the livelihood of farmers - under threat from native revegetation laws," Mr Wilson said.
"I'm running to protect jobs in the electorate - under threat from renewable energy mandates. I'm running to protect businesses and jobs - under threat from government-led arbitrary lockdowns.
"I'm running to listen, speak truth to power and hold government accountable to taxpayers."
If elected, he has promised to cut through the political spin and "tell people how it is".
"In many cases, the main priority is just stopping government implementing policy missteps that are badly misguided and undermine productivity," he added.
The NSW election will be held on March 25, with pre-poll voting commencing on March 18 for people who can't make it to a voting centre on election day.
