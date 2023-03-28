BATHURST High's class of '78 celebrated 50 years since starting their senior schooling in 1973, bringing old friends from far and wide together again.
Over 70 people attended, between past students and their partners, all coming from around Australia to be back in Bathurst and reminisce.
One guest travelled 1600 kilometres to attend.
To celebrate the occasion, a cake was cut and the guests sung a rendition of the old school song - loudly and proudly it must be said.
A lunch, that turned into a dinner as well, was held at The 1880 Hotel on Saturday, March 18, followed by a tour of the school and a picnic lunch the next day.
Guests took a walk down memory lane, sharing stories from small cars lifted into the principal's office on muck up day, to cuts of the cane, and changes to education.
Photos supplied by Natalie Daymond.
