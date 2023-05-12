Western Advocate
Little Paws Orphan Rescue owner Karissa Spindler says more needs to be done

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 13 2023 - 4:30am
Emma Bourke, at right, recently phoned council to enquire about hiring cat cages to catch some feral cats that have been tormenting her chickens.
THE owner of a Bathurst cat rescue and adoption organisation is calling on council to step up and address the number of stray, feral and abandoned cats in the community, after claims its pound has refused to accept stray animals.

