Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Thomas Sargent and Cameron Hill immortalised in Mount Panorama history

By Newsroom
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CHANCE to check out a real life Bathurst hot wheels car and honour the men who drove it - that's what is now on offer at the National Motor Racing Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.