A CHANCE to check out a real life Bathurst hot wheels car and honour the men who drove it - that's what is now on offer at the National Motor Racing Museum.
On Thursday the record-breaking winners of the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour were forever immortalised in Mount Panorama history and the car which carried them to that chequered flag honoured as well.
As teams arrived at the Mount on Thursday to prepare for year's edition of the enduro, Thomas Sargent and Cameron Hill received their 2022 winners' plaque.
The plaque will be immortalised in the winners' walk of fame outside the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama, in the shadow of the iconic Peter Brock statue.
It rests alongside the existing plaques of Bathurst 6, 12 and 24 Hour winners.
Hill and Sargent still marvel about their charge from 63rd on the grid to win the race last Easter.
"It's quite surreal to reflect back on the end of the race last year. It was where the fairy tale all came together for us - but we had to go out there and race," Hill said.
"It's unbelievably special to have my name for the history books. It's something you dream of as a kid, racing at Bathurst, and to win here is very, very cool."
Sargent, who will be a spectator this weekend, said it was a day that he will remember for the rest of his life.
"What a race, what a weekend and what a lead up. It's unbelievable to this day to look back on what we did - and to think that the car didn't run until a week before the event," he said.
"To be as fast as we were, to have the success that we did and to win from last was unreal and something I'll remember for the rest of my life for sure.
"I was out this morning looking at where the plaque would go - to know your name will be alongside some significant names to this place is very special to say the least."
Their 2022-winning BMW M2 competition has now been entered into display in the museum where it will be on show for the next year.
The car is the first 6 Hour winner to join the collection and will take pride of place alongside a treasure trove of iconic cars and memorabilia, including winners of the Bathurst 12 Hour, 24 Hour and Bathurst 1000.
"To be able to drive this car in here this morning and park it alongside all these historic cars is special. This will be on display for the next year and we'd love for people to come down and have a look at it," Sargent said.
"It's so cool to see the car that Tom and I drove in and amongst all these amazing race cars with all this history. It's pretty special to us being the car we built and raced but it's great to have other people appreciate it as well," Hill added.
The BMW is unique in that it is the only car to win a major Bathurst enduro after starting from last.
