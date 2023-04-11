Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Inwoods and Colombrita celebrate class glory at Bathurst 6 Hour

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN you've had to replace an engine in the lead up to the big race and you lose a gear on the day then you would usually say goodbye to any winning chances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.