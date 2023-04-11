Western Advocate
Public forum on Thursday, April 27 will discuss potential Bathurst bypass

Updated April 12 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
Traffic on Stewart Street, which forms part of the highway through Bathurst. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Traffic on Stewart Street, which forms part of the highway through Bathurst. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

A PROPOSED Bathurst bypass will take another small step forward when a public forum is held at the end of this month.

