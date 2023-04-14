Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bathurst council works depot set to get a $740K upgrade

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The facility at the council works depot that's proposed to be demolished. Picture by Bathurst Regional Council
The facility at the council works depot that's proposed to be demolished. Picture by Bathurst Regional Council

THE council works depot could be about to receive a significant upgrade, with a $740,000 project in the advanced planning stages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.