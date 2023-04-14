THE council works depot could be about to receive a significant upgrade, with a $740,000 project in the advanced planning stages.
Bathurst Regional Council has prepared a development application (DA) proposing to demolish the existing meal room and toilet facilities at the depot.
In its place, a new meal room, toilet and training room facilities would be built.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), prepared by council's engineering department, indicates that the age of the existing facilities prompted the plans for their demolition and replacement.
They were constructed in the 1960s and do not have "adequate facilities to meet current requirements for depot staff".
Council's works depot is located on the corner of Durham and Peel streets and is the headquarters for outdoor staff.
The depot is located just outside the heritage conservation area and is not a heritage item itself.
The SoEE has considered several factors in determining the suitability of the proposed work, including the visual impacts.
Engineering staff believe the visual impacts will be the same as the existing buildings footprint, and have said the materials to be used would be sympathetic to the existing buildings.
According to the SoEE, there would be no overshadowing, privacy or noise issues related to the project.
"The proposed development is designed to have no adverse impacts on the site or surrounding environment," the document reads.
"The development will provide a vastly safer and better facilities for depot staff to use whilst at work."
An asbestos management plan has also been prepared to support the DA, as an assessment visually identified asbestos containing materials externally and internally in the building.
Council will give members of the public an opportunity to comment on the plans when it advertises the DA from April 17 to May 15.
The works depot has been somewhat in the spotlight in recent months, with councillor Jess Jennings and other community members calling on this site to become the home of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
That would allow for the proposed health facility to be co-located with the existing public hospital, however the developer has shot down this site and others, saying the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street is the only feasible site.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.