Driver off the road after being caught with illicit drug in system

A MAN who was caught behind the wheel of motor vehicle with an illicit drug in his blood has been convicted.
Troy Davidson, 44, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, charged with drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood.
In his absence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the victim guilty and convicted him.
In police documents before the court, Davidson was stopped by police at around 3pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022, on College Road, South Bathurst, for the purpose of a random test.
Davidson was breath tested with a negative result, but the accused was then subjected to an oral fluid test which subsequently produced a positive detection of 'methamp'.
Police papers say that Davidson was then arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
His second sample was tested and returned a result of positive to 'met.'
The remainder of Davidson's sample was placed in a sealed vial and sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe for analysis.
After forensic analysis, the sample returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
Magistrate Ellis handed Davidson a monetary penalty of $800 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.
