'If you weren't drinking, you wouldn't be here,' magistrate tells man after heated incident at hotel

A MAN who cornered and yelled at a woman at a Bathurst pub has avoided a conviction.
Reg Townsend, 22, of Keppel Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, where he was charged with stalk/intimidate with the intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Represented by his solicitor Matthew Allen, Townsend pleaded guilty before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
Police documents before the court said Townsend and the victim in the matter were at the 1880 Hotel on Thursday, February 23, 2023 and, at about 12.30am the following morning, the victim was standing at the bar when she saw Townsend walk past.
The victim thought Townsend looked upset, so called out to him and asked what was wrong, according to the police documents.
Townsend and the victim walked to a nearby quieter part of the hotel and had a conversation about whether Townsend was okay.
The victim walked away, but Townsend followed her through the front bar and into a narrow walkway that leads to the rear of the hotel, according to the police documents.
He cornered the victim and started yelling about the situation and his feelings.
At the same time, two of Townsend's friends were trying to get him to leave and stop yelling at the victim and a staff member was made aware of the incident and told Townsend to leave, according to the police documents.
The victim left the hotel with her friend while Townsend was talking to staff.
A short time after the victim left, Townsend was escorted to the front of the pub and saw the victim walking away.
He started yelling at the victim again, but did not attempt to follow her.
On Friday, February 24, 2023, at around 12pm, the victim attended Bathurst Police Station and provided police with a domestic violence evidence in chief video statement.
Police spoke with staff members of the hotel about the incident. The incident was also captured on CCTV footage.
About 1.20pm on the same day, police attended Townsend's address, spoke with him, cautioned him and asked several questions.
Police said Townsend admitted to having a heated altercation with the victim. He said that he was a bit upset with what was happening and with everyone that was in his face.
Townsend was taken to Bathurst Police Station, but declined to participate in an electronically recorded interview. He was charged to appear before court.
Magistrate Ellis recommended Townsend become a "non-drinker".
"I see hints to your upbringing and you've had childhood tragedy that you've overcome," she said.
"You're so supportive of others and that's something that I admire.
"The way you acted is a pity. You lost a good friend, but hopefully you can make things up.
"If you weren't drinking, you wouldn't be here."
Townsend was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction.
He was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for a period of two years commencing on April 5, 2023.
