A WOMEN who was caught on CCTV shoplifting $160 worth of Halloween costumes has been slapped with a $1200 fine.
Renee Vincent, 24, of Cummings Street, West Bathurst, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, to answer a charge of larceny.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with the matter in Vincent's absence.
In police documents before the court, Vincent entered the Cosventure store on George Street at around 12.45pm on October 31, 2022.
While in the shop, the accused was observed looking at the overt CCTV camera, placed in the rear left corner of the shop.
The image on the camera depicts the accused, with recognisable cross and wing tattoos.
Vincent walked about halfway down an isle before placing a mask in her handbag from the shelf.
Vincent took three adult costumes from a rack at the rear of the store, felt the material and held them up to her body and placed them without the packaging in her handbag.
According to police, the accused browsed the store for another five minutes before leaving the store.
She had taken:
Not long later, the witness discovered the discarded plastic packaging and then observed the accused on camera.
She reported the matter to police, who attended about an hour later and obtained CCTV footage.
Around 7pm on the same day, police attended the property of Vincent in West Bathurst.
The accused state that the woman in the CCTV was her sister, even though Vincent was wearing the same top as the woman in the footage and that they shared the same tattoos.
Magistrate Ellis convicted Vincent, order to pay a $1200 fine.
