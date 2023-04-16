Western Advocate
Renee Vincent, 24, slapped with big fine after Halloween shoplifting spree

By Court Reporter
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 12:00pm
A WOMEN who was caught on CCTV shoplifting $160 worth of Halloween costumes has been slapped with a $1200 fine.

