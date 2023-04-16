IT TOOK 12 games last Western Premier League (WPL) season for Bathurst '75 to lose its first game of the season, but in 2023 it's taken them just one round.
The royal blues travelled to Dubbo on Saturday to face Macquarie United in what was the second of a triple-header at Apex Oval.
Macquarie managed just one win and three points from 20 games in 2022, the Dubbo club plagued by injuries and a lack of depth in a year to forget.
But inspired by new recruit and former NSW NPL star Jamie Lobb and a couple of bangers, the local side claimed a 4-2 win against the visitors from Bathurst.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford wasn't overly disappointed in his team's performance, saying they played well in patches, against a solid outfit.
"We played reasonably well in the first half," he said.
"We didn't really keep possession well. We got ourselves into the right positions and then the last pass was poor.
"I don't think there's anything too wrong. Like everyone, our fitness will improve and our touch too.
"We probably just made some poor decisions with the ball at certain times.
"We've just got to be smarter with the ball."
Macquarie United drew first blood, when Tristan Waters scored from well outside the 18-yard box 26 minutes into the game.
The hosts had the opportunity to double their lead in the 35th minute when Bathurst '75 goal Jack Hunter was adjudged to have taken out an opposing defender and Lobb made no mistake, giving his new team a 2-0 lead, which they held to the break.
James Christie would pull one back for the visitors just before the hour mark, when he tapped home from close range.
Another long range screamer from Waters saw Macquarie take a two goal lead in the 79th minute, but the navy blues would pull back another, when Josh Browne sent Christie in for his second six minutes from full-time.
A fourth and final goal from Benjamin Michaelis one minute from time was the final nail in the coffin.
All round, regardless of his team's defeat, Comerford said it was a good match.
"The score was probably not a true reflection of the opportunities we had," he said.
"We'd get ourselves back into the game with some momentum but then we'd lose it when they scored.
"Overall I'm no that disappointed, but we probably could've got a draw out it. At the end of the day, you've got to play what's in front of you and they defended really well."
Comerford is expecting Macquarie United to be one of the teams to beat this year.
"They've definitely got a far better side. They've got more direction now. Their centre back played for the Northern Tigers and he directs them really well and talks a lot," he said.
"They're going to be a quality side and they'll be there at the end of the season, if they can keep their players on the field.
"They'll present some problems for a lot of teams."
In other results around the grounds, Panorama defeated Dubbo Bulls 2-0 in the first of the triple header at Apex Oval.
In the third and final match at Apex Oval, Orana Spurs crushed reigning champions Orange Waratahs 5-2.
A Barnstoneworth United team that was light on numbers secured a 1-0 win away against Parkes Cobras.
