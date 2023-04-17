Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

St Pat's run in 10 tries to win Western league tag season opener against Nyngan

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE didn't score a hat-trick like her captain, she didn't finish with a 20-point haul like her five-eighth, but the efforts of Hannah Kelly on Saturday did just as much to highlight why St Pat's are favourites to win the inaugural Western league tag premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.