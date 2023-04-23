HE scored three tries in 16 minutes of magic for Cronulla on Saturday, but planting the ball over the try line is not the only trick Will Kennedy brings to the Sharks.
If you ask his coach Craig Fitzgibbon, Kennedy's work in defence was just as important in helping the Sharks to a 33-20 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.
While Bathurst league product received plenty of praise for his first half treble at Accor Stadium, Fitzgibbon pointed out his influence in the final 20 minutes when Bulldogs rallied was impressive too.
"Some of the other stuff he did like when they were coming and trying to get back in the game, [taking] those bombs, and he got his defensive line organised," he said.
"He kept turning up. You probably don't notice it, but he's chasing kicks and making tackles down field, he's everywhere.
"So he's doing really well Will."
Kennedy certainly was everywhere on Saturday, the fullback ranking third in the match for running metres as his count stood at 172.
But it was the second hat-trick of his 69-game NRL career that really had Sharks supporters cheering.
It showcased his skillset and why the Sharks were so pleased to secure Kennedy's services until at least the end of 2025.
The 26-year-old, who is a product of St Pat's Junior Rugby League Club, scored his first try in the seventh minute with good support play.
He backed up second rower Briton Nikora, receiving an inside ball and running some 20 metres to score.
Three minutes later Kennedy was in again as his time he displayed his athleticism.
He flew high over Bulldogs fullback Haze Perham to catch a Matt Moylan bomb and then plant the ball over the line.
As for his third try, which came in the 22nd minute, Kennedy sold a dummy and displayed some neat footwork to slice through the Bulldogs defence on the left edge from 15 metres out.
That took the score to 18-8 and from there Cronulla went on to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
It's a season that has seen Kennedy score nine tries across seven rounds to take his overall career tally to 33.
He's also notched up two try assists, five line breaks and 17 tackle breaks while Kennedy's averaging 158 running metres each match.
