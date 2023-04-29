Western Advocate
Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary questions rulings on hip drop tackles

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 30 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Penrith coach Ivan Cleary and captain Isaah Yeo have called for the penalising of hip drop tackles to be reviewed.
"HOW do you tell a footballer to let go?"

