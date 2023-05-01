RIDES, amusements, face painting, motocross, quad bike shows, whip cracking, horsemanship, and music and dance performances are all part of the entertainment that attendees can expect from the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show.
The show, which will run from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, will see an abundance of amusing acts and a rich range of rides.
According to the Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy, the rides and sideshow alley for this year's Royal Bathurst are set to have a refresh.
"From what I'm hearing, we're going to have more rides than we have had in recent years," he said.
This is all due to the perfect alignment of the NSW show schedule.
As the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show falls after both the Royal Sydney and the Hawkesbury show, it means that those who own, and transport rides for the show season have an ideal run in one direction.
From the Sydney city these rides are able to be transported to the Hawkesbury in the northwest, and then onwards to Bathurst, as opposed to going backwards and forwards from these shows.
"The way the stars align this year, point to us having those extra few big rides and the quality and all that stuff," Mr Kenworthy said.
One of these big rides is the state-of-the-art Ferris wheel.
The wheelchair accessible ride features completely enclosed gondolas, which provide attendees with a comfortable position to witness one of the best views in Bathurst.
"The rides are going to be fantastic," Mr Kenworthy said.
In addition to the rides, there will be a variety of sideshow entertainment, including five showbag vans.
There will also be plenty of other entertainment available for those who may not be ride-goers, and prefer to live vicariously through their thrill-seeking counterparts.
Some of this will be provided by the AirTime FMX Freestyle Motocross Team, who will be at the show performing dare-devil stunts at soaring heights.
AirTime FMX are also bringing their fast-paced Chicken Run Quad Bike Show, which sees a light hearted, comical display of 'chook-driven' quad bikes trying to make their escape from a scheming fox.
For those who are less into thrill-seeking, whether it be through experiencing said thrills or just watching along, there will also be plenty of more peaceful entertainment provided on the community acts stage.
The stage will see local music and dance performers showcase their talents for the Bathurst community.
"They're mostly solos or duos, they're local performers, predominantly music but we also have some dance groups," Mr Kenworthy said.
"It gives them an opportunity to perform at a large event with multiple things going on, as a side element of the show."
These performances will be held on the Bathurst Regional Council community stage every day from 10am until the close of the show.
Performance schedules and the entertainment program can be found via the Royal Bathurst Show website.
