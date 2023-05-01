Western Advocate
Royal Bathurst Show 2023 to be packed with rides and entertainment

By Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy is looking forward to the amount of entertainment that this year's show will bring. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy is looking forward to the amount of entertainment that this year's show will bring. Picture by Chris Seabrook

RIDES, amusements, face painting, motocross, quad bike shows, whip cracking, horsemanship, and music and dance performances are all part of the entertainment that attendees can expect from the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show.

