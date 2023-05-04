SUPERCARS' worst kept secret has finally been revealed, with seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup confirmed to team up with Broc Feeney in the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro for this year's enduro season.
Whincup, now the team principal of Triple Eight, will once again co-drive with Feeney after the pair first joined forces at the 2022 Bathurst 1000.
The duo recovered to finish the race in fifth place after a lap one incident which saw them fight through the field for the remainder of the race.
Whincup said he's been blown away by the work that Feeney has put in over the start of this year's championship.
"I'm stoked the team has decided that I am the best person to co-drive the #88 car alongside Broc for this year's endurance races," he said.
"There's no doubt that Broc is becoming a more confident and competitive driver in the series - you just have to look at his results after the first three rounds to prove that, and I couldn't ask for a more compatible co-driver.
"He has good morals and a good attitude who knows the definition of hard work, and we've enjoyed watching him grow as a driver with the support of a formidable team around him."
Before this year's Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8 the Supercars Championship will make its return to Sandown.
The lead-up enduro event to Mount Panorama will take place on September 15-17.
"I'm thrilled that Sandown has returned to the enduro calendar this year, allowing us co-drivers to have more time in these Gen3 cars," Whincup said.
"Having a longer enduro campaign will allow Broc and I, along with Shane (van Gisbergen) and Richie (Stanaway) to work closely together to ensure we're competitive at both events."
Feeney currently sits fifth in the championship with two races victories to his name.
The 20-year-old said it's surreal to be able to drive alongside one of the series' most successful competitors.
"It's great to have Jamie back as my co-driver for a second season. It still doesn't feel real that I'm in this environment at Triple Eight with him, and to be able to co-drive together for another year is awesome," he said.
"He was fantastic last year, and I learnt so much from him. I feel like we're building a better relationship all the time, and I feel like we can have a really positive enduro campaign this year.
"Being two events this year makes it even more crucial to have a good co-driver, and I couldn't have a better person by my side.
"Having only Bathurst as a one-off last year was still great, but now I feel like for two solid months we're going to be working super closely together to get the best results possible."
