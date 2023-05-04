Western Advocate
Jamie Whincup, Broc Feeney set to team up again at Bathurst 1000

Updated May 5 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 9:00am
SUPERCARS' worst kept secret has finally been revealed, with seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup confirmed to team up with Broc Feeney in the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro for this year's enduro season.

