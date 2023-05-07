Western Advocate
Group 11 makes it back-to-back wins over Group 10 in Western league tag

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Group 10 captain Mish Somers, referee Stu Halsey and Group 11 skipper India Draper were delighted to be involved in Saturday's representative clash.
THE fire has been lit and we're coming for you - that is the message that Group 10 league tag captain Mish Somers has for her Group 11 rivals.

