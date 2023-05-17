Do-Re-Mi: The BMEC stage will come alive with The Sound of Music

THE STAGE at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) is set to come alive with the Sound of Music, as the Carillon Theatrical Society will be performing their rendition of the classic musical.
Third time is the charm for the musical performance, as it was first set to take place in 2020, but the world had other plans.
COVID-19 took hold, and forced the production into dormancy until 2021, when it was thought that the worst of the pandemic was over, but the musical was postponed yet again.
Now, three years later, it is finally set to take place, and will be presented from BMEC from Thursday, May 25 until Sunday, June 4.
Director of the Carillon Theatrical Society production of The Sound of Music, Penny Williams, said she is very excited to see the production finally get off the ground.
"This is the third time lucky, hopefully," she said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing it, and we're all excited to see the story come to life. Everybody knows the music."
Ms Williams is hoping that, as the musical is so well known, it will prompt more people to attend, and even to feel more inclined to be interactive audience members.
"I know when I go to a musical, I find it hard not to sing, so I think this is going to be one that I think people will find hard not to sing along," she said.
As the musical was first set to be performed in 2020, the production has seen a range of cast members come and go, but some of the main cast have seen it through.
And some of these cast members have even been assigned new roles.
"We've got a lot of the main cast that is similar, but some of the children of course have had to be recast," Ms Williams said.
"Some of the children were actually young cast members in the family group last time, and they're now the next family member up, so they've changed places."
One of these cast members, is Holly Hare, who was originally cast as Leisl, but is now playing the lead role of Maria, which is something she is very excited about.
Another cast member who is enthusiastic about the production finally kicking off, is Michael Lindsay, who plays the role of Captain von Trapp.
Mr Lindsay was cast in the role for the 2020 production, which was, at the time, going to be his first ever performance in a musical, and he has retained the role ever since.
And he now has the opportunity to perform alongside his two daughters.
"My daughter is Brigitta in this, and my other daughter is one of the postulants," he said.
"It's definitely a proud dad moment."
Tickets for the show range from $40 per person for adults, to $25 per person for children under 12 years of age, and are available online via the BMEC website, or can be purchased at the door.
There are also special ticket prices for students, concessions, and family bundles.
