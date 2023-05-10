Giants midfield helps lead team to round two win over Demons

BATHURST Giants and Dubbo Demons were close in the number of scoring opportunities each had in Saturday's AFL Central West senior men's tier one clash but efficiency would prove the big difference between the two clubs.
The visiting Giants came away 9-10-64 to 4-13-37 victors at South Dubbo Oval as they made the most of their chances inside their opponents' 50m.
Giants flew out of the gates by kicking three from three to get up 18 to nine at quarter-time and then really put the Demons to the sword in the following term by going up 40-12 at the main break.
From that point on the two clubs traded points back and forth in a much more evenly contested game, and that dominant start from the Bathurst boys would end up coming back to bite the hosts.
Mick Sloan, standing in as coach in the absence of Shane Broes, said the team could be proud of the way the high work rate off the ball helped to set up the victory.
"Dubbo were really good early on. They were up and about, moving the ball well, but our pressure from the start was excellent. That really set the tone for the day," he said.
"They're bringing a level of pressure that is making a big difference, and we were then able to withstand the pressure that was being created by the way Dubbo were playing.
"We withstood that and got ourselves on the scoreboard early. We grounded out the game for the first half and then our midfield really got on top. That's what our game is won and lost."
Sloan said several Giants were quick to put their hands up and lead the way when the pressure was at its greatest.
"Zac Yandle was outstanding. He had one of the best games I've seen him play," he said.
"Like most of the side, he's one of our juniors who has come through our program. Thirteen of our 18 players on the weekend came through our juniors. We had a successful day on the Sunday as well with our four junior teams.
"Cooper Traves is another one who had a fantastic game in the midfield. Luke Macauley, who is one of our leaders, was very strong. Jack Goodsell, in the ruck, was dominant, as was Ji Hartland. He's new to the game but showing a lot of promise.
"The other strength for us in our first two games is our backline. Jacob Molkentin leads that back line really well, and they withstood the early pressure and provided opportunities for attacking up the ground."
The result gives Giants a boost ahead of next weekend's Bathurst derby, where they'll look to end the Bushrangers' win streak that goes back nearly two years.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.