Former Australian test cricket captain Brian Booth dies aged 89

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 21 2023 - 1:30pm
BATHURST has lost one of its greatest cricketers of all time with the death of former Australian captain Brian Booth MBE on Friday at the age of 89.

