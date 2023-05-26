THE GREENS on William was the place to be on Saturday, May 20, for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
The morning tea was hosted by local business woman Tiarna Windsor, with the aim of raising money and awareness for the vital work of the Cancer Council.
Approximately 40 people attended the event, where they enjoyed coffee and cake, scones and slices and sandwiches and sweets.
The morning raised more than $1600 for the Cancer Council, smashing Ms Windsors initial goal of $500.
There was also a silent auction on the day, which featured two artworks donated by clients of Windsor Studio, Lash and Beauty.
In addition to the auction, there was also a raffle, with a variety of prizes up for grabs.
These prizes were provided by a variety of local businesses.
