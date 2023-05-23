Ford drivers turn up in droves for Conrod Straight Supersprint

A TOTAL of 59 entries took part in a special edition of the Bathurst Light Car Club's Conrod Straight Supersprint on Sunday, adding an exciting element to the weekend's 19th edition of the Falcon GT Nationals.
Being an event running in tandem with the Falcon GT Nationals it was no surprise to see the bulk of the supersprint field being made up by Ford entries.
However, the overall title on the day belonged to the McLaren 720s Coupe entry of David Callaghan.
On his second run of the day Callaghan produced his time of 45.11, although all three of his completed attempts would have been strong enough to win the event.
You didn't have to go too far down the list to find the first Ford finisher on the list.
Steven Parashis wasn't far behind the winner when he recorded a run of 46.63 on his final attempt of the day to finish runner-up overall and first in a stacked 3S over 4000 category.
It was a Commodore VY that filled out the overall podium.
Chris Weir's time of 48.14 was strong enough for third overall and gave him the 3R over 4000 category victory.
GT Nationals organiser Dave Di Rado said it was a great event to be a part of.
"It was the biggest Falcon GT Nationals to date," he said.
"Every 10 years we bring this event to Mount Panorama and that's something that always gets people excited, being the birthplace of the Falcon GT's historical relevance.
"They're rare vehicles as it is, so to see so many of them there together is an unbelievable experience. It also enables you to mix with like-minded people who have been custodians of these vehicles for many years."
One of the big reasons for fans to turnout at this year's event was the presence of one of the world's rarest cars.
"We had the one and only Phase 4 GTHO there, which was a really big drawcard," Di Rado said.
"To have that there is quite an amazing feat. The way we had it displayed as well, where people were able to get quite close to it, is something that I'll never forget. Everyone was raving about that."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
