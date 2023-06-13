Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Closure of Emirates One and Only Wolgan a blow for struggling Valley.

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'One and Only' Wolgan will be closed indefinitely. Inset is Wolgan Valley Association President Martin Krogh.
'One and Only' Wolgan will be closed indefinitely. Inset is Wolgan Valley Association President Martin Krogh.

The Wolgan Valley Association has responded to the announcement that Emirates 'One and Only' Wolgan resort will be closing indefinitely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.