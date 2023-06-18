Tarana is just the latest rail station renovation in the region, Toole says

MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole says the renovation to the Tarana station unveiled recently complements projects further along the railway line, including at Bathurst.
Mr Toole was at Tarana on Friday, June 9 for a celebratory morning that included the arrival of two historic locomotives and the opening of the restored waiting room at the village station.
He said works began in 2019 after Tarana was added to the daily Bathurst Bullet services and the XPT and coach services will also now stop at the village for passengers to disembark and explore or for locals to board.
"I have witnessed the poor condition this station was in before the restorations began and it is thrilling to see the heritage features restored and modern necessities added," he said.
"This project has delivered the vision I outlined at the station's 150th birthday celebrations last year."
Mr Toole said the station building also now has a public toilet facility - the first in more than 30 years for Tarana.
The work at Tarana follows a repair and renovation project at the Blayney Train Station, including new paint, restored floors and new doors; the extension and reopening (in 2019) of the Millthorpe station for passengers; and restoration work at Bathurst station, including removing and replacing six chimneys and restoring the exterior sandstone.
As well, there has been restoration work at historic Bowenfels station, not far from the Lithgow Visitor Information Centre.
In terms of the work in his village, Tarana Valley Community Group secretary Tim Poulter said the project had brought a long dormant community asset back to life.
"Tarana is a growing village that needed a place for people to meet and now we have a hub that complements our existing facilities," he said.
"The stationmaster's house will be completed in the coming months and will be available as a community space for organisations to hold events, classes and meetings."
Mr Toole said TAHE (Transport Asset Holding Entity) will continue to work with the community to explore the potential for the best options for community use of the vacant rooms.
