Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Tarana is just the latest rail station renovation in the region, Toole says

Updated June 18 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was at Tarana for a celebratory morning that included the arrival of two historic locomotives.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was at Tarana for a celebratory morning that included the arrival of two historic locomotives.

MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole says the renovation to the Tarana station unveiled recently complements projects further along the railway line, including at Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.