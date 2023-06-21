THIS year has been a season of growth for the Bathurst Swimming Academy, and the weekend's success at the Mountains and Plains Short Course Winter Championships marks one of its best chapters yet.
The club finished fourth in the standings at the Manning Aquatic Centre event over Saturday and Sunday and saw numerous swimmers pick up qualifying times for the upcoming NSW Short Course Country Championships.
A total of 25 swimmers from the club contributed to the points tally, a number that pleased head coach Steve Howell greatly.
"We had the third largest team there, which for our club is amazing, and we've got four kids who will be off to the Country Champs, and for a new club like us that's a great feat," he said.
"We've been running as a club for two years, though last year we spent time smoothing things out and getting parents used to carnivals, so this year we really wanted to have a crack.
"For us to get fourth - beating the likes of Kinross Wolaroi - is a great effort. I'm so proud of them."
Chase Robrahn had a big day in the indoor pool, bringing his total of Country Championships qualifying times up to six.
Lachie Simeonidis qualified for two swims while Savannah Auvaa qualified for the 50m freestyle.
They will all now prepare for the NSW Short Course Country Championships running from June 30 to July 2.
Howell couldn't be happier with the way the club is progressing.
"The future is looking really, really good," he said.
"We haven't got a lot of kids who are over 11, the majority are under, so it can be harder for the senior guys since the squad isn't that big but I'd rather have a tight knit squad than a big one.
"Our culture is so important to me. We want to be supportive, inclusive, and be a group that works really, really hard.
"We've been focusing on training, focusing and getting our levels right, and now that the technique is coming along we're getting into the groove where the kids are driven to achieve bigger things.
"Next year at the summer championships we're going to be giving that a red hot crack."
In the overall standings Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club successfully defended their title narrowly over Orange Aquatic Club while hosts Bathurst Swim Club were third.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
