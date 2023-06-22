THEY'RE already feeling fired up after a win over their biggest rivals and now the Bathurst Giants have another reason to feel positive about the remainder of their AFL Central West senior men's season.
One of the club's biggest impact players from their minor premiership season in 2021, Mitch Taylor, will play out the remainder of the year with the Giants.
Taylor had moved across to play in the Riverina Football Netball League (RFNL) for the Ganmain Grong Grong Matong Lions in the 2022 and play a big part in the team's premiership season.
The premiership defence took an unfortunate turn for Taylor during a pre-season fixture in March when he unknowingly tore his meniscus.
He opted to link back up with the Bathurst club for the remainder of the season, to save on travel and aid his recovery, and he intends to return to the Lions for 2024.
Taylor's recovery from surgery means he's still around a month away from returning to the field.
"I've come back to have a run around with the old club again after having some surgery done during the week. It makes it a bit easier for me to stay around here for the rest of the season," Taylor said.
"I tore my meniscus at the start of the year and it just kept getting worse and worse so I decided to just get it over and done with. I did it back in March, and didn't know at the time, and it kept giving way on me.
"They ended up cutting it out so that I'd be right to go for the rest of the season. They said to have three weeks off to build up muscle around it again, so it should be right to play again later in July."
The impact of Taylor's return can not be understated.
Prior to his stint with Ganmain Grong Grong Matong he was named both the Bathurst Giants and the AFL Central West's senior men's best and fairest player in 2021.
Taylor is keeping his head high knowing that match time with the Giants can help set him up for another big season in the Riverina competition.
"It's disappointing because I loved playing down there and they treated me so well but hopefully I can get back down there next year to have another crack at it," he said.
"I told them I'm 90 per cent sure I'll be back. Playing back here will help me keep my fitness up and I'm ready to help out wherever I can.
"I've been watching the guys for the last couple of weeks and they've been playing unreal so hopefully I can slot myself somewhere, and I'm happy to play wherever I'm needed.
"They really should be changing things up too much because they're playing so well."
Both Bathurst clubs are at home for this Saturday's next round.
Giants will play host to the Dubbo Demons and the Bushrangers welcome Orange Tigers to the city, with both matches starting from 2.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
