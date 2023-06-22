THE cold, damp conditions at Carrington Park on Thursday afternoon did nothing to deter rugby league supporters who were out in force to cheer on Astley Cup players.
Parents, friends and former staff and students joined current students and staff to watch the match between Orange High and Bathurst High, which was won 24-16 by the visitors in a gruelling contest.
Starting prop Finn Taylor was one of Orange's best on the day, making valuable metres and even scoring one of his team's five tries.
He said it was a special feeling to be part of the eight-point victory.
"Winning that really means a lot," he said.
"[Bathurst] were so hard to put away. It was mental. It was a really tough game, really well played by everyone.
"It was super close right to the end."
