Astley Cup rugby league supporters brave freezing conditions at Carrington Park

Updated June 23 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:30am
THE cold, damp conditions at Carrington Park on Thursday afternoon did nothing to deter rugby league supporters who were out in force to cheer on Astley Cup players.

