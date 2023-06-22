IT was a day packed with thrills and plenty of great moments to capture.
Orange High School leads hosts Bathurst High School 233-167 after the first day's play of their 2023 Astley Cup tie, thanks to wins in the hockey and the rugby league.
Bathurst won the basketball to get the tie underway, before the schools played out a thrilling draw in the netball.
Here's all the best shots we got throughout the day.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.