Astley Cup, Bathurst versus Orange: Day two gallery

WHAT a day of action between Bathurst and Orange High Schools.
Such a great day of play deserved a close result, with Orange High School claiming the 2023 Astley Cup on the back of their narrow 405-393 win over hosts Bathurst.
We've got plenty of shots from the tennis, athletics plus the girls and boys soccer that you can check out right here.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
