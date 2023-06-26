NO matter which edge of the field you were looking at on Sunday there was a Limon brother wreaking havoc for the Bathurst Panthers in their Peter McDonald Premiership victory over defending champions Forbes Magpies.
Callum Limon, 21, making his debut appearance for the Panthers, picked up a try while younger brother Jesse, 19, snared a brace in the team's 30-16 victory at Spooner Oval.
It was a defensive effort that the Panthers will hope to reproduce as they look to strengthen their bid for a top two finish this season.
The Limons add to a growing number of family connections at the Bathurst club.
The game was also the first time that the recently-signed Cheshire brothers, Brady and Riley, were playing together for the Panthers.
Along with the McCoy and Hudson White plus Jake and Jed Betts it meant there were four sets of siblings lining up for the team on Sunday.
It's those family ties that have helped to strengthen the team culture throughout the season, according to Jesse Limon.
"I think at the start of the year we were a team of good players who weren't really mates but as the season's gone on we've had a couple of stints at the pub - as you do - and we're getting to know each other a bit better," he said.
"I've been getting on really well with my edge. We're all really getting around each other and I'm really enjoying my footy again.
"We're a first grade side full of sets of brothers who all played on the weekend.
"It's funny at training because you can always tell who the brothers are because they're the ones who are picking on each other, and putting a bit of extra sting in the tackles."
Panthers were fired up from the outset and got themselves out to a 22-10 lead at half-time.
Josh Rivett iced the game with a try inside the final 10 minutes before Forbes picked up a consolation try - their only points of the second half - through Michael Coady right at the death.
Limon said the most encouraging thing out of Sunday's win is knowing that the team is still capable of doing a lot more.
"We're still yet to put it together a full game," he said.
"We've played very well for about 60 minutes and then had a couple of errors here and there, and over the weekend towards the end we switched off when they got a try right at the end.
"From where we were a couple of rounds ago we're leaps and bounds ahead."
Panthers will now prepare for a big clash at home against the Wellington Cowboys this Sunday.
