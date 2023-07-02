Western Advocate
Home/News/Education

Kelso Public to get third flashing school sign 11 years after first two

Updated July 2 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first flashing school zone lights went in on Gilmour Street in October 2011 (centre). A third is about to be added all these years later.
The first flashing school zone lights went in on Gilmour Street in October 2011 (centre). A third is about to be added all these years later.

MORE than 11 years after two flashing school zone signs were installed on busy Gilmour Street near Kelso Public, Transport for NSW is returning to continue - though not finish - the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.