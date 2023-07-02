MORE than 11 years after two flashing school zone signs were installed on busy Gilmour Street near Kelso Public, Transport for NSW is returning to continue - though not finish - the job.
The Kelso school was one of the first to receive flashing lights on its school zone signs as part of the then-NSW Government's $13 million election commitment to fast-track the work.
Two solar-powered signs were installed in October 2011: one on the right side of Gilmour Street heading towards the Great Western Highway and one on the right side of the street heading towards Trinity Heights shops.
"We saw a need in the Kelso area," newly elected Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said at the time.
Transport for NSW now says it will spend a day next week replacing the static school zone sign on the left side of Gilmour Street heading towards Trinity Heights shops with a flashing school zone sign.
It says the aim will be to increase the visibility of the school zone on Gilmour Street northbound from Sydney Road, Kelso.
The "end school zone" sign on the left side of Gilmour Street heading towards Trinity Heights shops will be relocated as part of the work.
That will leave the school zone sign on the left side of the street heading towards the Great Western Highway as the last of the four signs to be upgraded.
The work on Gilmour Street will take place next Wednesday, July 5 (weather permitting) between 9.30am and 2.30pm.
Transport for NSW says there will be lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour in place during work hours for the safety of road users and our workers.
Elsewhere in Bathurst, Cathedral Catholic Primary School had new signs installed at two intersections on George Street in August 2015.
Like Kelso Public, Cathedral's flashing school signs are only on one side of the road.
