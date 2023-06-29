A CHANCE to interact with the top brands, teams and drivers competing in global GT3 racing was behind a trip to the 24 Hours of Spa by Bathurst 12 Hour organisers across the week.
Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis and Supercars Championship and Bathurst 12 Hour Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin spent the week at the iconic Belgian circuit, where a field of 72 GT3 cars took on the annual around-the-clock event over the weekend.
It's the first international trip by 12 Hour organisers since the pandemic, and an opportunity for Australia's international enduro to promote itself on the world stage to the same competitor group.
The opportunity is also a chance to meet with event partners SRO Motorsports Group, the promoter of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, and also experience first-hand how one of the largest endurance races on the planet operates.
"After a few years of being unable to get to events like this, to interact one-on-one with the paddock, it's fantastic to be here for the 24 Hours of Spa this week," Rudzis said.
"We've got a busy week interacting with teams and manufacturers and showcasing what the Bathurst 12 Hour has to offer. We've been blown away by the support for the event internationally and it's clear a lot of people are very keen to get there in the future, be it next year or beyond that.
"There are a lot of exciting prospects in the world of GT3 racing: There's the new Lamborghini making its Spa 24 Hours debut this weekend and the new Ford Mustang that has been unveiled. We'd love to see them all at Mount Panorama next February.
"We've already had some fantastic discussions with some very exciting propositions for next February, but also some great opportunities to introduce what we're doing to people who haven't been to Bathurst before."
A host of Bathurst 12 Hour alumni tackled the 24 Hour event, including defending winners Sun Energy 1 Racing.
Two-time 12 Hour winner Kenny Habul steered his familiar Mercedes-AMG with Supercars ace Chaz Mostert as one of his co-drivers.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be held on the new date of February 16 to 18 next year.
