BATHURST City has gained a share of fourth place on the women's Central West Premier League Hockey ladder after overcoming a cross-city rival for the second time in the space of a week.
Just like their victory against St Pat's the previous weekend there was only one goal separating City from their opponent, this time Souths, in a 2-1 result at Bob Roach Field.
City got themselves up 2-0 in Saturday's latest game on the back of a penalty corner goal to Kelly Baker and an Emily Thompson goal from field before a last quarter goal from the two blues put the team's defence into a late pressure test.
They saw off that challenge to bring themselves level on the ladder with Orange United, who went down to competition leaders Lithgow Panthers on Saturday.
"We'll take it. It wasn't the prettiest game by any means, I think both sides would agree on that," City coach Mel Bestwick said.
"It was a typical local derby: Tough, gritty and played out pretty much between 25-to-25. There weren't many penalty corners for either side throughout the match.
"Souths were attacking really well in that fourth quarter so we're very happy to still come away with the win. Credit to our girls. They didn't panic and continued to do their job while being under the pump."
With a total of 12 points City has no put themselves some distance ahead of Souths (six) and St Pat's (four) in the race to reach finals.
Bestwick has been blown away by her side's progress but isn't getting carried away.
"We don't focus much on what others are doing but it is nice to see ourselves in equal fourth," she said.
"We'll obviously be coming across all the teams above us in the coming weeks. We're building well and I'm comfortable with the way things are sitting at the moment.
"Hopefully we can get the results and stay inside that top four."
City's finals credentials will be a big test next round at home against Orange CYMS.
The task doesn't get any easier for Souths who have the travel for a game against the Panthers, who are on a seven-game winning stretch.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
