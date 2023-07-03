Western Advocate
Bathurst City claims back-to-back victories over their cross city rivals in Central West Premier League Hockey

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
BATHURST City has gained a share of fourth place on the women's Central West Premier League Hockey ladder after overcoming a cross-city rival for the second time in the space of a week.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

