Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst's under 11s girls successfully defend their Kim Small Shield title

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'RE the unstoppable squad that no-one has an answer for, year after year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.