Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has backed former Bathurst Bulldogs junior and St Stanislaus' College product Tom Hooper to shine in his Test debut.
The 22-year-old ACT Brumbies member was one of four players named to make their maiden Australian appearance in Sunday's showdown with South Africa.
Hooper will start at blindside flanker in a backrow featuring Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini.
Fellow debutants Queensland prop Zane Nonggorr, Toulouse lock Richie Arnold and Rebels flyhalf Carter Gordon have been named on the bench.
Many had tipped Hooper to press his case for a Wallabies call up before a preseason injury crippled his Super Rugby campaign.
The Bathurst talented conceded he feared his World Cup dream was over before it had even begun, however worked hard to return from what was initially considered a season-ending injury.
Jones had long heard of Hooper's potential and said the youngster demanded selection through his Super Rugby form.
"I went down to the Brumbies early in the season," Jones said. "A few of their coaches, I obviously know Stevie [Larkham] pretty well, were saying 'keep an eye out for this young fella'.
"He had a late start because of the injury and his first few games weren't very impressive. I thought 'does Stevie really know what he's talking about here' but certainly towards the end of the season he was an absolute stand out for them."
Australia has never defeated South Africa in Pretoria, however the Springboks have left the door ajar by resting a host of stars with an eye to next week's All Blacks Test in New Zealand.
Hooper was one of nine Brumbies named in the Wallabies team, with Allan Alaalatoa to return to the field after missing the final three Super Rugby games with a calf injury.
Fellow prop James Slipper has been named, however he is under an injury cloud of his own. The Australian co-captain hurt his knee in a training accident but is confident he will line up in the team. ACT teammate Blake Schoupp was rushed to South Africa as injury cover, but has not been named to face the Springboks.
"It's been a challenging week," Slipper said. "I had a bit of a mishap on Tuesday but I get to run today to make sure it's all good. I'm pretty confident I'll be playing."
Jones was expected to make a number of left-field selections for the Springboks clash and he did not disappoint, Suliasi Vunivalu named despite an inconsistent campaign with the Reds.
The winger will line up in a back-three featuring Marika Koroibete and ACT No.15 Tom Wright, with Nic White and Quade Cooper combining in the halves. Reece Hodge and Len Ikitau have been named in the centres.
Jones has long had a penchant for former rugby league players and backed Vunivalu to live up to his potential in his first Test start.
"I've seen him develop some really good habits in Super Rugby and when he's come in and trained with us for the last two or three weeks, every session he's got a little bit better," Jones said.
"He's an exceptional player, strong in the air, big guy, he's got good pace. I've got no doubt he's going to do a good job for us on Saturday."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
