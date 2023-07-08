HALLIE Wolfenden has marked herself as one of the most promising under 18s netballers in New South Wales after being named in the Regional Emerging Talent team.
The 17-year-old Bathurst Netball Association players made the cut for the 12-person squad thanks to her performances at a representative level over the past season.
The team is comprised of the best junior country-based netballers from NSW, who will all gain the chance to take on the best metro and Indigenous talent at an upcoming tri series.
The Cowra local was overjoyed when she got the news that she'd made the cut.
"It's really exciting. I trialled for it last year but missed out. I was pretty upset afterwards. This time I just got an email that told me I was selected. It feels really rewarding," Wolfenden said.
"This regional team is made up of players from everywhere outside of Sydney, so it's pretty much one level below the state team. A lot of the girls who get into the emerging talent teams feed into the state team, which is really exciting.
"This year I didn't have to go through the trial process again, so they must have been watching me at other places."
Wolfenden was most recently involved with Bathurst's under 17s division two Senior State Titles campaign, where the team came up just short of defending their 2022 championship.
It's just part of a busy 2023 schedule for the defender.
"We didn't get the win like last year but it was great to be back there for my last year in the team," Wolfenden said.
"I've got State Cup coming up soon with the West-Central West team, and that'll be great."
Wolfenden was quick to thank her district coach for the assistance she provided in getting her to this point.
"Trish Williams is also from Cowra and she coaches the Bathurst rep team. She used to do little sessions for me before I was doing Western Region Academy of Sport," she said.
"I followed her here for the first year of under 17s and I owe a lot to her."
Wolfenden is one of three players from the West-Central West region to earn a spot in the team alongside Orange's Marley Aplin and Mudgee's Eliza English.
The team has their first training session together on July 16 and the matches between the NSW Metro and Indigenous teams take place on September 10.
Following that, Wolfenden and fellow Bathurst representatives Bronte Cullen-Ward, Hannah-Lee Williams, Mimi Taylor and Samantha Hanrahan play at the State Cup on October 7 and 8.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
