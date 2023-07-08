Western Advocate
St Pat's win 24-12 over Orange CYMS in top of the table Western League Tag clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 8 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
WHEN Orange CYMS scored early in the second half of Saturday's top of the table Western League Tag clash against St Pat's it put the green and golds in a position to score a big win at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.

