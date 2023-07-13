Western Advocate
Tyler Everingham to link up with Tickford Racing for Supercars Championship endurance rounds

Alexander Grant
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 10:00am
TYLER Everingham is set to make his Tickford Racing debut in this year's Supercars Championship endurance series after it was announced on Thursday that he'll be partnered with Declan Fraser.

