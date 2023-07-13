TYLER Everingham is set to make his Tickford Racing debut in this year's Supercars Championship endurance series after it was announced on Thursday that he'll be partnered with Declan Fraser.
Dubbo's Everingham will contest the Sandown, Bathurst and Gold Coast rounds in the #56 Tickford Racing Mustang.
The coming together of Everingham and Fraser links up two drivers who each competed for Bathurst-based Anderson Motorsport in Supercars support categories.
Everingham competed for the Anderson team during a round of the 2020 Super2 season while Fraser competed in Super3 for the team that same year.
This will be Everingham's third start at the Bathurst 1000, after he finished 19th with Jayden Ojeda in 2020 and 16th with Scott Pye in 2022.
It's a proud moment for Anderson, who also has his current Super2 series leader Zak Best driving for Tickford for the endurance races alongside James Courtney.
"I've had some great years. Ever since COVID, when everything really slowed down, we've been coming along well and we've made some good decisions and we've had some great drivers come through," he said.
"We're leading two Supercars Championships at the moment now ... and It's really great to see Zak linking up with them as well.
"The goals I set three years ago are still in motion and eventuating now. It's all panning out well.
"We won Super3 last year and now we're leading Super2. There's not many teams in history who are doing what we're doing at the present. We're leading Super3 as well with young Jude [Bargwanna] in the car."
Tickford Racing also announced the enduro lineups for their other entries on Thursday, with James Moffat again teaming up with Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle will be joined by Garry Jacobson behind the wheel of the Castrol Racing Mustang.
The Sandown 500 takes place on September 15-17, returning to its traditional role as the lead-in event to the Bathurst 1000, which takes place October 5-8.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
