WHILE she doesn't take to the track often these days, harness racing participant Mckayler Barnes is dusting off the silks ahead of an annual drivers invitational series.
And she's looking to defend her winning title for the third year running.
With Aboriginal heritage on her mother's side, Barnes has participated in the J C Caffyn Plate Indigenous Drivers Series about eight times since it's inception in 2010.
With three victories under her belt, including the previous two years, the harness racing driver is looking to maintain bragging rights.
"It would be really satisfying to win again, and the girls would definitely have bragging rights then which is good," Barnes said.
"It would mean I've won three in a row and four in total.
"But mainly I'm just really looking forward to the series and catching up with everyone."
The series final will take place on September 2 at Tabcorp Park Menangle, on the same night as the inaugural running of the Eureka - the world's richest harness race worth $2.1 million.
Barnes said she is excited to be competing on such a big night, especially when she found out that popular Australian band Birds of Tokyo will be the headline artists for the event.
"Birds of Tokyo are coming just to watch me race," she said, laughing.
"Just kidding. But it's cool that such a famous band will be there."
While the series consists of seven heats, with the drivers earning the most points qualifying for the final, Barnes has already secured a spot in the big one after winning last year.
However, though she won't compete in every heat, she will take the reigns on Tuesday night at Young Paceway in the first heat of the series, aboard the Katie Jenner-trained Road To Recovery.
Beginning from the wide barrier six draw, Barnes and the five-year-old gelding will need a little luck on their side, but she's confident the horse will do its best.
"It's not a very good draw but hopefully we get a nice run," she said.
"Katie Jenner always has her horses going well so hopefully it's ready to go on the night, and if there's a bit of speed early we should run home nicely."
The remainder of the heats scheduled will be held at Parkes and Newcastle, with the $25,000 final to be contested at Menangle.
Barnes said the series is a great chance for drivers who don't jump in the sulky on a full-time basis to race at different tracks, meet new people and gain experience they otherwise may not have the opportunity to get.
