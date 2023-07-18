A display of some of the world's most impressive open wheel machinery will be a highlight of this year's Bathurst International at Mount Panorama.
The inaugural Bathurst International Open Wheel 'Cavalcade' will gather high profile formula cars for six 20-minute demonstration sessions across the three-day event this November 10-12.
It will add to a growing international feel at the event, which returns for a second time this year, as the Kumho TCR World Tour and Touring Car Masters New Zealand fields have already confirmed they'll bring international racing to the Mountain.
The open wheel cavalcade will include and be open to classic and more modern Formula One cars, Indy Cars, Formula Renault 3.5 V8 and other high performance 'wings and slicks' racers, by invitation.
Cars from the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship will also return to be part of the at-speed demonstration, following James Golding's impressive run at the event last year.
Capped at 10 cars, the category will be by invitation only, with suitable cars and drivers able to nominate to participate via email.
Management of the number of cars, requirements around vehicle safety and driver ability will be part of the selection process to ensure the safest and most enjoyable outcomes for competitors and fans alike.
Cars will receive a pair of 20-minute, 'open track' sessions per day of the event.
All cars will be housed in dedicated garages in the Mount Panorama pit lane building, with behind-the-scene access to the garage to all ticketholders planned as part of the event.
Further details, including the first cars selected for the Cavalcade, will be announced in due course.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.