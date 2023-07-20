Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Jett Turnbull records dominant debut win in driver's seat on Faze Of Glory

Amy Rees
Alexander Grant
By Amy Rees, and Alexander Grant
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN most kids turn 16 they're itching to get their drivers licence and get behind the wheel of a car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.