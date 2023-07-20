WHEN most kids turn 16 they're itching to get their drivers licence and get behind the wheel of a car.
However, Jett Turnbull had his sights on a different sort of driver's licence - one that would get him in the seat in a harness racing sulky.
Turnbull had been counting down the days until he'd finally be able to line up as a regular competitor on Wednesday nights in his home city, having spent years doing trackwork and trials for his father Nathan.
All of that practice was rewarded in a big way on Wednesday night as Turnbull recorded a dominant debut victory in the driver's seat on board father Nathan's horse Faze Of Glory, just a day after his 16th birthday.
Faze Of Glory ($1.90 favourite) soared from the back of the pack during the final lap of the Town & Country Rural Supplies Pace to put the rest of the field to the sword in a 22 metre win.
It was Turnbull's second drive of the night and a great way him to bounce back after an unfortunate moment on board Flyin Tommy in race two, where he wasn't able to get the gelding to the gates.
"It feels good. My first drive didn't score up, so that had me a bit down, but I was happy to be on a good horse the second time. He got the job done, which was good. It felt incredible," Turnbull said after his debut win.
"That first race was still good because you learn from your mistakes. He was still able to run a good race, that start just wasn't what I planned to do. The second fella definitely made me happier."
Turnbull started widest on the front row and opted to stay right out of the early speed battle.
Saint Julien (Mitch Turnbull) and Karloo Louie (Justin Reynolds) shot to the front while Kingston Shannon (Olivia Frisby) dropped its initial challenge to settle behind the leaders.
Faze Of Glory started its move 600m out from the finish and managed to loom up on the outside of the leaders before the final turn had arrived.
He went on with the job, making Saint Julien and Karloo Louie look like they were standing still as he found his winning break.
"I knew they'd burn early because dad (on Modern Power), Mitch and Justin Reynolds were going forward, so I went back," Turnbull said.
"When they did a slower second quarter that's when I took off down the back straight. I got to the front and he just kept on going.
"I actually didn't know I had it won. I didn't want to look backwards. I could hear my cousins all cheering. They were standing in a bunch together."
It's the third win in the space of four starts for the in-form Lincoln Royal gelding.
Turnbull said it was great to have a lot of assistance from family and friends on the night.
"I want to thank everyone who's been involved. Amanda, dad, Mitch and everyone congratulated me after the race," Turnbull said.
"A couple of people were telling me what to do after that first race, which was a bit of a downer, and it was nice to have everyone supporting me.
"The fella that owns the guy I won on messaged me before the race. He likes to wear his own colours but said 'I'm super excited for you to drive the horse, he should go super, please wear your own colours'. That was exciting to see."
